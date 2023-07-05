Petty Officer 1st Class Gabriella Carson, Chief Warrant Officer Jessica Cramer, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Manuel Sardinha, part of the deployed Family Assessment Support Tool (FAST) team in Guam stand for a photo by the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on June 13, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard's Family Assessment Support Tool (FAST) implementation has revolutionized disaster response and support efforts. By proactively identifying and addressing personnel needs, FAST ensures the stabilization and well-being of Coast Guard members and their families during crises. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 7898124 VIRIN: 230613-G-IA651-6947 Resolution: 2500x1407 Size: 4.17 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members deploy to Guam to support FAST Team for Typhoon Mawar recovery, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.