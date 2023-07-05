Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members deploy to Guam to support FAST Team for Typhoon Mawar recovery

    GUAM

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 1st Class Gabriella Carson, Chief Warrant Officer Jessica Cramer, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Manuel Sardinha, part of the deployed Family Assessment Support Tool (FAST) team in Guam stand for a photo by the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on June 13, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard's Family Assessment Support Tool (FAST) implementation has revolutionized disaster response and support efforts. By proactively identifying and addressing personnel needs, FAST ensures the stabilization and well-being of Coast Guard members and their families during crises. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    U.S. Coast Guard's Family Assessment Support Tool (FAST) team benefits Guam-based members following Typhoon Mawar

