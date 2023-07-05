Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command responds to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D’Avorio.

    Unified Command responds to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D’Avorio.

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Coast Guard, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Newark Fire Department, and multiple state and area agencies respond to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D’Avorio. Fire fighting crews are working to extinguish the fire both from the pier and from FDNY fireboats. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dan Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 19:15
    Photo ID: 7897842
    VIRIN: 230606-G-FG555-1001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command responds to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D’Avorio., by PO2 Ryan Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT