Colorado Airman pushes limits, places first in Slovenian biathlon

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Esmeralda Ayala, supply technician, 140th Logistic Readiness Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard prepares to compete in a cross-country skiing course during the Non-commissioned Officer Winter Camp, March 17-25, 2023, during a National Guard State Partnership Program event in Slovenia. The camp, hosted by the Slovenian Armed Forces, has taken place in the mountains of Slovenia each year since 2008. (Photo courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Esmeralda Ayala)
