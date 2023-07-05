U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Esmeralda Ayala, supply technician, 140th Logistic Readiness Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard prepares to compete in a cross-country skiing course during the Non-commissioned Officer Winter Camp, March 17-25, 2023, during a National Guard State Partnership Program event in Slovenia. The camp, hosted by the Slovenian Armed Forces, has taken place in the mountains of Slovenia each year since 2008. (Photo courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Esmeralda Ayala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 14:43 Photo ID: 7897440 VIRIN: 230602-Z-JF518-1066 Resolution: 720x1600 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado Airman pushes limits, places first in Slovenian biathlon , by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.