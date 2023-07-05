Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors Tour Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Under Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, the Honorable Meredith Berger and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans pose with Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. David L. Gray following a tour July 6, 2023. Berger and Kiggans toured JEB Fort Story to view tornado damages caused by the April 31 tornado. The tour was one-stop on a visit to multiple Hampton Roads installations to discuss quality-of-life concerns.

