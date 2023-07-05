Under Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, the Honorable Meredith Berger and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans pose with Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. David L. Gray following a tour July 6, 2023. Berger and Kiggans toured JEB Fort Story to view tornado damages caused by the April 31 tornado. The tour was one-stop on a visit to multiple Hampton Roads installations to discuss quality-of-life concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7897131
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-GR089-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|10
This work, Distinguished Visitors Tour Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
