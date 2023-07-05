Brooke Army Medical Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, develops, prepares and sustains elite, deployment ready, healthcare professionals as the Department of Defense’s only Level 1 trauma center. BAMC serves as the largest and most robust military healthcare organization within the DOD, providing safe, quality care to our military service members, their families, veterans, and civilian emergency patients as the most robust and productive healthcare organization within the Military Health System (MHS). (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 07:36
|Photo ID:
|7896505
|VIRIN:
|230705-D-HZ730-2564
|Resolution:
|5045x2838
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|14
