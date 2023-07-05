Brooke Army Medical Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, develops, prepares and sustains elite, deployment ready, healthcare professionals as the Department of Defense’s only Level 1 trauma center. BAMC serves as the largest and most robust military healthcare organization within the DOD, providing safe, quality care to our military service members, their families, veterans, and civilian emergency patients as the most robust and productive healthcare organization within the Military Health System (MHS). (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7896505 VIRIN: 230705-D-HZ730-2564 Resolution: 5045x2838 Size: 3.45 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 14 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brooke Army Medical Center, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.