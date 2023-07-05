Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brooke Army Medical Center

    Brooke Army Medical Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, develops, prepares and sustains elite, deployment ready, healthcare professionals as the Department of Defense’s only Level 1 trauma center. BAMC serves as the largest and most robust military healthcare organization within the DOD, providing safe, quality care to our military service members, their families, veterans, and civilian emergency patients as the most robust and productive healthcare organization within the Military Health System (MHS). (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

