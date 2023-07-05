Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASMDA, ADAA scholars attend Space Camp

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Lira Frye 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Twenty 9- to 11-year-old Space Camp scholarship winners pose with representatives from the local community; Redstone Arsenal; the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; and the Air Defense Artillery Association during a special luncheon on July 5 that was hosted for the students during their week at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:23
    Photo ID: 7896168
    VIRIN: 230705-A-AB123-6458
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 10

    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Space Camp
    Air Space and Missile Defense Association
    ASMDA
    Air Defense Artillery Association
    ADAA
    Space and Rocket Center

