ASMDA, ADAA scholars attend Space Camp

Twenty 9- to 11-year-old Space Camp scholarship winners pose with representatives from the local community; Redstone Arsenal; the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; and the Air Defense Artillery Association during a special luncheon on July 5 that was hosted for the students during their week at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. (U.S. Army photo by Lira Frye)

