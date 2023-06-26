Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Celebration

    Independence Day Celebration

    JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 04, 2023) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka community members watch the fireworks display over the base despite rainy weather July 4, 2023 during the 4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Yokosuka, Japan. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
