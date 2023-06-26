Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Marathon

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew approaches two men aboard a grounded vessel 1 mile east of Vaca Key in Marathon, Florida, July 3, 2023. Both men were rescued by the helicopter crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Marathon Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Miami)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023