    Coast Guard rescues 2 people near Marathon

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew approaches two men aboard a grounded vessel 1 mile east of Vaca Key in Marathon, Florida, July 3, 2023. Both men were rescued by the helicopter crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Marathon Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Miami)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7892800
    VIRIN: 230703-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 175.82 KB
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Rescue
    Florida
    Air Station Miami

