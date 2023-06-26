Students participating in the National Security Language Institute for Youth, a Department of State sponsored program, visit a casualty simulation room, June 29, at the Vandal Simulation Center. The 25 students had a chance to see some simulation training used to ensure the readiness of U.S. Soldiers serving in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 01:32
|Photo ID:
|7892374
|VIRIN:
|230629-D-DA087-2118
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Students of prestigious DoS program tour USAG Humphreys, by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. students of prestigious DoS program tour USAG Humphreys
