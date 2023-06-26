Students participating in the National Security Language Institute for Youth, a Department of State sponsored program, visit a casualty simulation room, June 29, at the Vandal Simulation Center. The 25 students had a chance to see some simulation training used to ensure the readiness of U.S. Soldiers serving in Korea.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 01:32 Photo ID: 7892374 VIRIN: 230629-D-DA087-2118 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.65 MB Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Students of prestigious DoS program tour USAG Humphreys, by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.