    U.S. Students of prestigious DoS program tour USAG Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    Students participating in the National Security Language Institute for Youth, a Department of State sponsored program, visit a casualty simulation room, June 29, at the Vandal Simulation Center. The 25 students had a chance to see some simulation training used to ensure the readiness of U.S. Soldiers serving in Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 01:32
    Location: KR
    This work, U.S. Students of prestigious DoS program tour USAG Humphreys, by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    NSLI-Y

