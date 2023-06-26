Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dual-military: communicate, plan

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Lyka Mason, 15th Comptroller Squadron commander, is welcomed to command during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 15, 2023. Mason assumed command of the 15th CPTS after serving as the Budget Operations Branch Headquarters Pacific Air Forces financial management and comptroller directorate chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    15th WG
    Dual-mil

