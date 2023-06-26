Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experts Gather for Training on Advanced Combat Surgical Skills

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey delivered the keynote address during the biannual Federal Advanced Skills Training- Limb Trauma symposium, which took place June 27-29 at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland.

    amputation
    USUHS
    Limb loss
    Bob Kerrey
    limb trauma

