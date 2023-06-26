NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions

Youngsters stand in the Acoustic Wind Tunnel that can simulate sustained winds of up to 120 mph during Bring a Child at Work Day held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 23, 2023. For the demonstration, wind speed was set at 60 mph. Bring a Child to Work Day, an annual event designed to give children a glimpse of what their family members do for work, hosted 470 children for this year’s event.

