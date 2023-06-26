Youngsters stand in the Acoustic Wind Tunnel that can simulate sustained winds of up to 120 mph during Bring a Child at Work Day held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 23, 2023. For the demonstration, wind speed was set at 60 mph. Bring a Child to Work Day, an annual event designed to give children a glimpse of what their family members do for work, hosted 470 children for this year’s event.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 12:52
|Photo ID:
|7890396
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-SA533-1020
|Resolution:
|1000x642
|Size:
|323 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions, by James Travassos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT