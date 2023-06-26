Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions

    NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by James Travassos 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Marcia Lake, an employee in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Combat Systems Department, examines the Defender with her daughter, niece, nephew and son at an autonomous undersea vehicles demonstration held during Bring a Child at Work Day on June 23, 2023. Bring a Child to Work Day, an annual event designed to give children a glimpse of what their family members do for work, hosted 470 children for this year’s event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 7890395
    VIRIN: 230623-N-SA533-1061
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 241.52 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions, by James Travassos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport&rsquo;s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Bring a Child to Work Day
    What We Do Matters
    23-36

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT