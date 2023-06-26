Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “I didn’t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.”

    “I didn’t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.”

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by MaryTherese Griffin 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Veteran turned Advocate, Richard Rodriguez, at the 2023 ARCCD Biennial Training at Fort Liberty, N.C., June 27, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:02
    Photo ID: 7890148
    VIRIN: 230630-A-A4453-1001
    Resolution: 688x516
    Size: 81.24 KB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “I didn’t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.”, by MaryTherese Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;I didn&rsquo;t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Recovery Care Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT