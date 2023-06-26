Veteran turned Advocate, Richard Rodriguez, at the 2023 ARCCD Biennial Training at Fort Liberty, N.C., June 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7890148
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-A4453-1001
|Resolution:
|688x516
|Size:
|81.24 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “I didn’t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.”, by MaryTherese Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“I didn’t want anyone else to fall through the cracks like I did, so I became an advocate.”
