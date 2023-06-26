347th RCS Change of Command ceremony

Col. Joseph Egresits, 372nd Recruiting Group commander, hands the 347th Recruiting Squadron guidon to new commander Lt. Col. Benjamin Schulze in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, June 29, 2023. Schulze, who has a PhD in chemistry, arrived to the 347th RCS from the Air Force Personnel Center in Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas. He is charged with overseeing 84 personnel across 89,000 square-miles as they inspire, engage, and recruit America’s future Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Apryl Hall)

