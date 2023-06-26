Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    347th RCS Change of Command ceremony

    LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Apryl Hall 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Col. Joseph Egresits, 372nd Recruiting Group commander, hands the 347th Recruiting Squadron guidon to new commander Lt. Col. Benjamin Schulze in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, June 29, 2023. Schulze, who has a PhD in chemistry, arrived to the 347th RCS from the Air Force Personnel Center in Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas. He is charged with overseeing 84 personnel across 89,000 square-miles as they inspire, engage, and recruit America’s future Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Apryl Hall)

    TAGS

    change of command
    recruiting
    AFRS
    347 rcs
    372 reg

