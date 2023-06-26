IWTC San Diego Celebrates Spring Enlisted Advancement

SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2023) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego selected for promotion during the spring advancement cycle stand in formation awaiting to be “frocked” by friends and family. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

