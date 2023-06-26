Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC San Diego Celebrates Spring Enlisted Advancement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2023) Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego selected for promotion during the spring advancement cycle stand in formation awaiting to be “frocked” by friends and family. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    NETC
    Frocking
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

