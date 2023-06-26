Fairchild Airmen rescue seaplane pilot at Clear Lake Resort

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jesse Wright (left), 92nd Air Refueling Wing Squadron Operations Superintendent; Tech Sgt. Nathaniel Perry (center), 92nd Air Refueling Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluations; and Master Sgt. Mathew Ohle, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at Clear Lake Resort, Washington, June 23rd, 2023. The three Airmen rescued an injured seaplane pilot after an attempted landing in Clear Lake resulted in the plane being turned upside down. (Photo courtesy of Tech Sgt. Nathaniel Perry)

