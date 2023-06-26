Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Airmen rescue seaplane pilot at Clear Lake Resort

    Fairchild Airmen rescue seaplane pilot at Clear Lake Resort

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jesse Wright (left), 92nd Air Refueling Wing Squadron Operations Superintendent; Tech Sgt. Nathaniel Perry (center), 92nd Air Refueling Wing noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluations; and Master Sgt. Mathew Ohle, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo at Clear Lake Resort, Washington, June 23rd, 2023. The three Airmen rescued an injured seaplane pilot after an attempted landing in Clear Lake resulted in the plane being turned upside down. (Photo courtesy of Tech Sgt. Nathaniel Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 19:41
    Photo ID: 7889252
    VIRIN: 230623-F-OT222-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 577.49 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Airmen rescue seaplane pilot at Clear Lake Resort, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Air Mobility Command
    Clear Lake Resort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT