Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mini Miss Military Star Presents Gift to 171st Mothers Inspired by ARC Athena Program

    Mini Miss Military Star Presents Gift to 171st Mothers Inspired by ARC Athena Program

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Hailey Szallar, Mini Miss Military Star 2022, front, presents gifts including a compact fridge, snacks, cleaning supplies, disposable breast pads, and milk storage bags to Col. Ray Hyland, left, Lt. Col Pam Dove, middle, and lt. Col. Lindsay Jones, right, for the women at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, June 11, 2023. The gift was inspired by the Air Reserve Command's Athena program which focuses on lines of effort relating to providing childcare programs, policies and entitlements; pregnancy discrimination and maternal biases; aircraft limitations and sanitation; gear and uniform limitations; countering sexual assault and harassment; implementing lactation rooms, in vitro fertilization policies, and creating milk storage and shipping capabilities; maternal fitness and recovery; specialized mental healthcare programs; and implementation of Exceptional Family Member Programs which provide support to families with special needs. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 7888602
    VIRIN: 230611-Z-NQ177-2002
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mini Miss Military Star Presents Gift to 171st Mothers Inspired by ARC Athena Program, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Large-scale Readiness Exercise
    ARC Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT