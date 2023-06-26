Mini Miss Military Star Presents Gift to 171st Mothers Inspired by ARC Athena Program

Hailey Szallar, Mini Miss Military Star 2022, front, presents gifts including a compact fridge, snacks, cleaning supplies, disposable breast pads, and milk storage bags to Col. Ray Hyland, left, Lt. Col Pam Dove, middle, and lt. Col. Lindsay Jones, right, for the women at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, June 11, 2023. The gift was inspired by the Air Reserve Command's Athena program which focuses on lines of effort relating to providing childcare programs, policies and entitlements; pregnancy discrimination and maternal biases; aircraft limitations and sanitation; gear and uniform limitations; countering sexual assault and harassment; implementing lactation rooms, in vitro fertilization policies, and creating milk storage and shipping capabilities; maternal fitness and recovery; specialized mental healthcare programs; and implementation of Exceptional Family Member Programs which provide support to families with special needs. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

