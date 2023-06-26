U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Sergio Macias, theater security cooperation planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, sits in a class with Brazilian counterparts with the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian Marine Corps) 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Batalhão de Infateria, Pelotão de Reconhecimento e Vigilância (Infantry Battalion, Recon Platoon) during a scout sniper assessment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2023. Events included discussions on U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 and changes to the scout sniper programs, operational environments, camouflage, platoon employment and amphibious operations. This is one of many events in the U.S. Southern Command that provide training and travel opportunities for Marines in the reserve components.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Scout Sniper Assessment with Brazilian Marine Corps, by GySgt Daniel Wetzel