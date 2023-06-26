Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Conduct Scout Sniper Assessment with Brazilian Marine Corps

    U.S. Marines Conduct Scout Sniper Assessment with Brazilian Marine Corps

    ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BRAZIL

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Sergio Macias, theater security cooperation planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, sits in a class with Brazilian counterparts with the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais (Brazilian Marine Corps) 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Batalhão de Infateria, Pelotão de Reconhecimento e Vigilância (Infantry Battalion, Recon Platoon) during a scout sniper assessment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2023. Events included discussions on U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 and changes to the scout sniper programs, operational environments, camouflage, platoon employment and amphibious operations. This is one of many events in the U.S. Southern Command that provide training and travel opportunities for Marines in the reserve components.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 7888001
    VIRIN: 230620-M-AR635-4216
    Resolution: 4823x3220
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Scout Sniper Assessment with Brazilian Marine Corps, by GySgt Daniel Wetzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brazil
    Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    Fuzileiros Navais
    Promessa Duradoura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT