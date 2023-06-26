Faces of the Land With EMC Fernandez

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 9, 2023) Chief Electrician’s Mate J.D. Fernandez, from Seattle, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), poses for a photo for Faces of the Land graphic series, June 9, after assisting typhoon recovery efforts on Guam. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

