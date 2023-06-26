Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

    Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, takes off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. During the flight Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:06
    Photo ID: 7886300
    VIRIN: 230609-F-HC101-9001
    Resolution: 8847x6231
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    T-7A Red Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT