Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

A T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, takes off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. During the flight Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A. (Photo courtesy of Boeing)
June 28, 2023
|06.28.2023 16:06
|7886300
|230609-F-HC101-9001
|8847x6231
|14.63 MB
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|13
|1
