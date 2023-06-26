Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Diversity Council observance of Pride Month, celebrates and recognizes the diversity of both civilians and service members across the Department of Defense (DoD). With June designated as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month after being established by an Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Directive, the theme for this year's observance is “Equality Without Exception - Pride in All Who Serve,” has staff members participating in a t-shirt painting contest to promote awareness by displaying their finished product on the command quarterdeck (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, Pride Month at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

