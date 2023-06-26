Pride Month at NMRTC Bremerton

Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Diversity Council observance of Pride Month, celebrates and recognizes the diversity of both civilians and service members across the Department of Defense (DoD). With June designated as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month after being established by an Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Directive, the theme for this year's observance is “Equality Without Exception - Pride in All Who Serve,” has staff members participating in a t-shirt painting contest to promote awareness by displaying their finished product on the command quarterdeck (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

