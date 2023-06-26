NY Air Guardsman is Airman of the Year for U.S. Air Guard

New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Dhruva Poluru, who is assigned to the 107th Attack Wing's 222nd Command and Control Squadron, has been chosen as Airman of the Year for the entire Air National Guard. Poluru, is a full-time Guard Airmen working with the National Reconnaissance office in Herndon, Virginia where he tracks satellites, among other duties. The National Reconnaissance Office is the agency which runs America's space surveillance systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr)

