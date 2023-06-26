Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Air Guardsman is Airman of the Year for U.S. Air Guard

    CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Dhruva Poluru, who is assigned to the 107th Attack Wing's 222nd Command and Control Squadron, has been chosen as Airman of the Year for the entire Air National Guard. Poluru, is a full-time Guard Airmen working with the National Reconnaissance office in Herndon, Virginia where he tracks satellites, among other duties. The National Reconnaissance Office is the agency which runs America's space surveillance systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jason Carr)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York Air Guardsman is Airman of the Year for Air National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    award
    107AW
    NYNG
    222nd Command and Control Squadron
    Senior Airman Dhruva Poluru

