    RAF Welford celebrates 80 years of defending Europe

    RAF WELFORD, WBK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Visitors look at a display inside the aviation museum at RAF Welford, England, June 23, 2023. Local civic leaders, veterans and friends and family of the 420th MUNS were on the installation to celebrate RAF Welford’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 05:43
    Location: RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB
    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

