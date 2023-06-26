Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MILITARY SEALIFT COMMAND CHARTERED MT STENA POLARIS DEPARTS ROTA

    MILITARY SEALIFT COMMAND CHARTERED MT STENA POLARIS DEPARTS ROTA

    SPAIN

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered MT Stena Polaris (T-AOT 5563), a tanker that delivers petroleum products to U.S. Department of Defense distribution facilities worldwide, departs Rota, Spain, June 23. (U.S. Navy released/photo by Hugo Polanco, MSC Marine Transport Specialist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 7885063
    VIRIN: 230623-N-N1112-1001
    Resolution: 2566x1278
    Size: 526.56 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILITARY SEALIFT COMMAND CHARTERED MT STENA POLARIS DEPARTS ROTA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC #MSCDelivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT