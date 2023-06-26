Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Creek School Celebration

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Future Soldiers stand at attention during their enlistment ceremony on May 20, 2023, at the Cherry Creek School District Military Celebration, Colorado. This Military Service Celebration is an annual event founded in 2020 but began in 2021 due to a COVID-delayed start. The intent is to honor Cherry Creek School District graduates who will serve in the United States military via enlistment, service academy appointment, or ROTC enrollment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

