USCGC Vigilant (WMEC 617) led a two-day engagement and joint training exercise with the Ecuadorian Coast Guard, May 23, 2023, in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The purpose of the exercise was to strengthen ties with international partners and promote regional stability and security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Mann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7883714 VIRIN: 230523-G-G0100-1001 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 3.94 MB Location: GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, EC Hometown: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Vigilant returns from Eastern Pacific patrol, conducts international collaboration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.