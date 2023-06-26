Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Vigilant returns from Eastern Pacific patrol, conducts international collaboration

    GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR

    05.23.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Vigilant (WMEC 617) led a two-day engagement and joint training exercise with the Ecuadorian Coast Guard, May 23, 2023, in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The purpose of the exercise was to strengthen ties with international partners and promote regional stability and security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Mann)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:26
    Photo ID: 7883714
    VIRIN: 230523-G-G0100-1001
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, EC 
    Hometown: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    cutter
    USCG
    Ecuador
    Galapagos Islands
    Ecuadorian Coast Guard
    USCGC Vigilant

