    582 HG Commander gives awards to 37 HS Airmen

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Philip Bryant, 582nd Helicopter Group commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Ethan Williams, 37th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, as the U.S. Air Force UH-1N Instructor Flight Engineer Reservist of the Year on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 9, 2023. Williams made significant contributions to the field of aerial nuclear security and aviation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    afgsc
    90 mw
    fe warren
    582 hg
    37 hg

