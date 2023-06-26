582 HG Commander gives awards to 37 HS Airmen

Col. Philip Bryant, 582nd Helicopter Group commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Ethan Williams, 37th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, as the U.S. Air Force UH-1N Instructor Flight Engineer Reservist of the Year on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 9, 2023. Williams made significant contributions to the field of aerial nuclear security and aviation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7883699
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-ZC993-1002
|Resolution:
|7242x4828
|Size:
|15.53 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
37 HS aviation pioneer earns UH-1N Instructor Flight Engineer Reservist of the Year
