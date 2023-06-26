US Army COL. Andre Toussaint, deputy director of The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services pauses during his remarks to students at Michigan’s Benton Harbor High School. He was invited to speak with the students on leadership. Toussaint pointed out to the students that they are the leaders of their own destiny and what they do, who they hang out with and how they prepare themselves today will determine who they are in the future.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 09:28
|Photo ID:
|7883361
|VIRIN:
|230518-D-YU183-1064
|Resolution:
|3543x2531
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|BENTON HARBOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader of your own destiny, by Jeffrey Landenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT