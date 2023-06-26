Leader of your own destiny

US Army COL. Andre Toussaint, deputy director of The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services pauses during his remarks to students at Michigan’s Benton Harbor High School. He was invited to speak with the students on leadership. Toussaint pointed out to the students that they are the leaders of their own destiny and what they do, who they hang out with and how they prepare themselves today will determine who they are in the future.

