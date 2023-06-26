Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COL. Andre Toussaint on leadership

    COL. Andre Toussaint on leadership

    BENTON HARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Jeffrey Landenberger 

    DLA Disposition Services

    US Army COL. Andre Toussaint, deputy director of The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services pauses during his remarks to students at Michigan’s Benton Harbor High School. He was invited to speak with the students on leadership. Toussaint pointed out to the students that they are the leaders of their own destiny and what they do, who they hang out with and how they prepare themselves today will determine who they are in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:22
    Photo ID: 7883343
    VIRIN: 230518-D-YU183-1120
    Resolution: 1666x2333
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: BENTON HARBOR, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL. Andre Toussaint on leadership, by Jeffrey Landenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLADispositionServices #leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT