    AFCENT ARC Advisors visit Red Tails

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Candice Allen 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Ninth Air Force's Air Reserve Component (ARC) Advisor Col. Trenton Twedt conversed with Reservists and Guardsmen assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron about deployment entitlements and benefits June 22, 2023, at an undisclosed location. ARC advisors familiarize commanders and staff on Air Force Reserve and Guard-related issues, brief Reservists and Guardsmen on deployment entitlements as well as advocate for deployed ARC personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Candice Allen)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 7882695
    VIRIN: 230622-F-JT189-1001
    Resolution: 6192x2879
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT ARC Advisors visit Red Tails, by Maj. Candice Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardsmen
    Reservists
    AFCENT
    332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    ARC Advisor

