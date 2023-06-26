AFCENT ARC Advisors visit Red Tails

Ninth Air Force's Air Reserve Component (ARC) Advisor Col. Trenton Twedt conversed with Reservists and Guardsmen assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron about deployment entitlements and benefits June 22, 2023, at an undisclosed location. ARC advisors familiarize commanders and staff on Air Force Reserve and Guard-related issues, brief Reservists and Guardsmen on deployment entitlements as well as advocate for deployed ARC personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Candice Allen)

