    Field Fueling Team Takes on Connelly Competition

    EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers of the food service section of Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team took on the 52nd Philip A. Connelly Regional Competition June 24-25 in Eau Claire, Wis. Company H supports the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, also of the 32nd IBCT, and is the first unit to represent the Wisconsin Army National Guard in this competition since 2016.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 00:07
    Location: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US 
    This work, Field Fueling Team Takes on Connelly Competition, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    92G Food Service Specialist

    TAGS

    32nd IBCT
    92G
    Red Arrow

