Soldiers of the food service section of Company H, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team took on the 52nd Philip A. Connelly Regional Competition June 24-25 in Eau Claire, Wis. Company H supports the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, also of the 32nd IBCT, and is the first unit to represent the Wisconsin Army National Guard in this competition since 2016.
Field Fueling Team Takes on Connelly Competition
92G Food Service Specialist
