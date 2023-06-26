Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First U.S. flag over Japan

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Correy Twilley, director and curator, Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility, shows off the 48-star flag sewn by POWs in a camp outside of Hiroshima, Japan. The one-of-a-kind artifact is just one of the items visitors can see when touring the facility June 26-29 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week on Fort Sill.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 18:17
    Photo ID: 7882464
    VIRIN: 230626-D-YD137-7344
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 415.95 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    Air Defense Artillery artifacts display during TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. flag
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    ADA TSF
    Correy Twilley

