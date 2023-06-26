First U.S. flag over Japan

Correy Twilley, director and curator, Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility, shows off the 48-star flag sewn by POWs in a camp outside of Hiroshima, Japan. The one-of-a-kind artifact is just one of the items visitors can see when touring the facility June 26-29 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week on Fort Sill.

Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US