First U.S. flag over Japan

Correy Twilley, director and curator, Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility, shows off the 48-star flag sewn by POWs in a camp outside of Hiroshima, Japan. The one-of-a-kind artifact is just one of the items visitors can see when touring the facility June 26-29 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week on Fort Sill.
Air Defense Artillery artifacts display during TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week
