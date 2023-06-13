Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guard Solders participate in Cyber Shield exercise

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Maj. Christine Pierce, far left, Pennsylvania Army National Guard cyber defense branch chief, poses with other key primary staff exercise planners during Cyber Shield, the nation’s premiere unclassified cyber training exercise. The exercise ran from June 2 to 16 at the Army National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center in Arkansas. (Courtesy photo)

