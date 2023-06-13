Pa. Guard Solders participate in Cyber Shield exercise

Maj. Christine Pierce, far left, Pennsylvania Army National Guard cyber defense branch chief, poses with other key primary staff exercise planners during Cyber Shield, the nation’s premiere unclassified cyber training exercise. The exercise ran from June 2 to 16 at the Army National Guard Professional Education Center on Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center in Arkansas. (Courtesy photo)

