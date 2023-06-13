June's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Justin Raymond King Minimo, a Client Systems Supervisor from the 21st Communications Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for June at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 7, 2023. Minimo has served in the Air Force for 13 years. His goals are to make sure that the people he works with are taken care of and to focus on his personal interests and hobbies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

