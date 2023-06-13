Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    June's Outstanding Performer

    June's Outstanding Performer

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Justin Raymond King Minimo, a Client Systems Supervisor from the 21st Communications Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for June at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 7, 2023. Minimo has served in the Air Force for 13 years. His goals are to make sure that the people he works with are taken care of and to focus on his personal interests and hobbies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7881412
    VIRIN: 230607-F-JC347-1022
    Resolution: 3701x2462
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: WALNUT, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June's Outstanding Performer, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Space Command

    TAGS

    June
    Outstanding Performer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT