Battalion Commander traces family legacy with Army Aviation

Lt. Col. Brad DeLoach sits in the cockpit of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with his 12-year old son Robert (right) and maternal grandfather, Col. (Ret.) Edwin H. (Bud) Henry (rear). DeLoach who was adopted as an infant, learned about his birth family’s ties to military service and Army aviation almost three years ago through an at-home genealogy test and research through the alumni database at the U.S. Army War College.

