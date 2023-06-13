Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battalion Commander traces family legacy with Army Aviation

    Battalion Commander traces family legacy with Army Aviation

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Brad DeLoach sits in the cockpit of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with his 12-year old son Robert (right) and maternal grandfather, Col. (Ret.) Edwin H. (Bud) Henry (rear). DeLoach who was adopted as an infant, learned about his birth family’s ties to military service and Army aviation almost three years ago through an at-home genealogy test and research through the alumni database at the U.S. Army War College.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 00:52
    Photo ID: 7880777
    VIRIN: 221028-A-AB567-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 705.52 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Hometown: CLINTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Commander traces family legacy with Army Aviation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battalion Commander traces family legacy with Army Aviation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Army Aviation
    legacy
    227th Aviation Regiment
    Air CAV
    people

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT