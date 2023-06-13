Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew recognizes Edward "Kerc" Kamalo

    GUAM

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) recognize Edward "Kerc" Kamalo with a letter of appreciation and ship's coin during quarters aboard the ship in Guam on June 22, 2023. Kerc spent part of his summer vacation alongside his mother, Chief Christina Kamalo, and the crew embracing the opportunity to learn and grow. He apprenticed on the ship for several weeks, immersing himself in engineering. Rain or shine, he rolled up his sleeves, cleaned sea strainers, assisted with maintenance, organized tools, and even enthusiastically tackled the bilges. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Fatima Maestro)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 23:36
    This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew recognizes Edward "Kerc" Kamalo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Faces of Forces Micronesia: MKC Christina Kamalo

    engineer
    Coast Guard
    family
    WPC 1139
    Kamalo

