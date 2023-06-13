USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew recognizes Edward "Kerc" Kamalo

The crew of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) recognize Edward "Kerc" Kamalo with a letter of appreciation and ship's coin during quarters aboard the ship in Guam on June 22, 2023. Kerc spent part of his summer vacation alongside his mother, Chief Christina Kamalo, and the crew embracing the opportunity to learn and grow. He apprenticed on the ship for several weeks, immersing himself in engineering. Rain or shine, he rolled up his sleeves, cleaned sea strainers, assisted with maintenance, organized tools, and even enthusiastically tackled the bilges. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Fatima Maestro)

