Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JLAB | 2023

    JLAB | 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC Cadets competing in the 2023 Army JROTC Leadership Bowl found time to explore the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. on June 20. A highlight for many of the Cadets was watching Tomb Guard Sentinels at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and witnessing the Changing of the Guard. Four Army JROTC Cadets were also chosen to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb. | Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:50
    Photo ID: 7879454
    VIRIN: 230620-A-PG511-1361
    Resolution: 1238x825
    Size: 196.38 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLAB | 2023, by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peace, Victory and Valor: Army JROTC Cadets Partipcate in Wreath Laying Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    Arlington National Cemetary
    JLAB
    Army JROTC Leadership Bowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT