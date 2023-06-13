Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE at Griffiss: Arrival of the B-52 Stratofortress

    GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing lands on the flightline at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 23, 2023. The 307th Bomb Wing and 914th Air Refueling Wing took part in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to allow the wings to collaborate, expand their reach and remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 20:57
    Photo ID: 7879404
    VIRIN: 230623-F-FF833-1044
    Resolution: 4215x2807
    Size: 670.03 KB
    Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
    B-52
    ACE
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    307th BW
    ReserveReady
    Griffiss Air Force Base

