A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing lands on the flightline at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 23, 2023. The 307th Bomb Wing and 914th Air Refueling Wing took part in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to allow the wings to collaborate, expand their reach and remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 20:57 Photo ID: 7879404 VIRIN: 230623-F-FF833-1044 Resolution: 4215x2807 Size: 670.03 KB Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE at Griffiss: Arrival of the B-52 Stratofortress, by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.