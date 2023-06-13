Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Duties: Army Reserve Life with Maj. and Mrs. Reiner

    DELMAR, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    DELMAR, N.Y – For Maj. Jonathan Reiner, the summer of 2010 brought two life changing decisions: building a relationship with his now-wife of ten years, Mrs. Tamar Reiner, and commissioning in the Army Reserve as an officer in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps.

