    USCGC Vigorous holds change of command ceremony

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Waters relieves Cmdr. Todd Batten as commander of USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Morris)

    USCG
    Change of Command
    USCGC Vigorous

