U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Waters relieves Cmdr. Todd Batten as commander of USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7879147
|VIRIN:
|230623-G-G0100-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Vigorous holds change of command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Vigorous holds change of command ceremony
