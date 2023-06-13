U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan Waters relieves Cmdr. Todd Batten as commander of USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth. Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Travis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 17:57 Photo ID: 7879147 VIRIN: 230623-G-G0100-1001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.4 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Vigorous holds change of command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.