Aerospace medicine branch enhances Airmen psychological performance

From left: Aeromedical and Operational Clinical Psychology, or AOCP, branch members Dr. Ivan Colin-Rivera, Lt. Col. Kristen Galloway, Dr. Rachael Martinez, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thompson and Somtirtha Bag at a team event in the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, or USAFSAM, High Bay at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2023. AOCP consults with units across the Air Force to provide evidence-based psychological support for members. AOCP is a branch of USAFSAM, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. USAFSAM’s High Bay has multiple aircraft bodies that allow personnel to train for aeromedical evacuation without taking flight. (U.S. Air Force photo / Jeremy Ward)

