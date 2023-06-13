Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace medicine branch enhances Airmen psychological performance

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    From left: Aeromedical and Operational Clinical Psychology, or AOCP, branch members Dr. Ivan Colin-Rivera, Lt. Col. Kristen Galloway, Dr. Rachael Martinez, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thompson and Somtirtha Bag at a team event in the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, or USAFSAM, High Bay at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2023. AOCP consults with units across the Air Force to provide evidence-based psychological support for members. AOCP is a branch of USAFSAM, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. USAFSAM’s High Bay has multiple aircraft bodies that allow personnel to train for aeromedical evacuation without taking flight. (U.S. Air Force photo / Jeremy Ward)

    This work, Aerospace medicine branch enhances Airmen psychological performance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFSAM
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    711 Human Performance Wing
    Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
    clinical psychology
    Aeromedical Operational and Clinical Psychology

