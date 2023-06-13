Low-Titer O Whole Blood Saves Lives on the Battlefield

Pictured is low-titer O whole blood, an important blood product that can be transfused into patients of any blood type, making it a valuable tool for the military, which often needs to transfuse blood in austere environments. Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center is one installation producing this lifesaving blood product for the Armed Services Blood Program.

