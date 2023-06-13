Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Low-Titer O Whole Blood Saves Lives on the Battlefield

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Carl Norman 

    Defense Health Agency

    Pictured is low-titer O whole blood, an important blood product that can be transfused into patients of any blood type, making it a valuable tool for the military, which often needs to transfuse blood in austere environments. Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center is one installation producing this lifesaving blood product for the Armed Services Blood Program.

