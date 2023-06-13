Recognizing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

A graphic displays a quote on what Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month means to U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Withers, medical director of the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 13, 2023. National PTSD Awareness Month brings awareness to the anxiety disorder that some people develop after seeing or living through an event that caused or threatened serious harm or death. PTSD may result in sleep problems, irritability, anger, recurrent dreams about the trauma, intense reactions to reminders of the trauma, disturbances in relationships, and isolation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

