Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

    Recognizing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic displays a quote on what Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month means to U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Withers, medical director of the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 13, 2023. National PTSD Awareness Month brings awareness to the anxiety disorder that some people develop after seeing or living through an event that caused or threatened serious harm or death. PTSD may result in sleep problems, irritability, anger, recurrent dreams about the trauma, intense reactions to reminders of the trauma, disturbances in relationships, and isolation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 7876193
    VIRIN: 230622-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.33 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    Post traumatic stress disorder
    trauma
    wellness
    PTSD Awareness Month
    6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT