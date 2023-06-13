Maj. Brandon Withers - medical director of the 6th OMRS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Withers, medical director of the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 13, 2023. The 6th OMRS enables combat capability of 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and 36 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 14:10
|Photo ID:
|7876172
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
