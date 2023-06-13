Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Brandon Withers - medical director of the 6th OMRS

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Withers, medical director of the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 13, 2023. The 6th OMRS enables combat capability of 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and 36 mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    officer
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Medical Group
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

