    Army Corps of Engineers participates in Terrebonne Parish Coastal Day

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Col. Cullen Jones (third from right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New Orleans District commander, poses with other USACE Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project team members while participating in the Terrebonne Parish Coastal Day (TPCD) held June 15, 2023, in Houma, La. Overall, these types of events provide the Corps of Engineers the opportunity to engage with the public and stakeholders within the district so that they can promote a better understanding of the Corps’ role in flood risk reduction, and the mission and responsibilities of USACE in South Louisiana. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:00
    Photo ID: 7875909
    VIRIN: 230615-A-GA223-2147
    Resolution: 3509x2632
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Hometown: HOUMA, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps of Engineers participates in Terrebonne Parish Coastal Day, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

