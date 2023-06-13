Col. Cullen Jones (third from right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New Orleans District commander, poses with other USACE Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project team members while participating in the Terrebonne Parish Coastal Day (TPCD) held June 15, 2023, in Houma, La. Overall, these types of events provide the Corps of Engineers the opportunity to engage with the public and stakeholders within the district so that they can promote a better understanding of the Corps’ role in flood risk reduction, and the mission and responsibilities of USACE in South Louisiana. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:00 Photo ID: 7875909 VIRIN: 230615-A-GA223-2147 Resolution: 3509x2632 Size: 1.76 MB Location: HOUMA, LA, US Hometown: HOUMA, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Corps of Engineers participates in Terrebonne Parish Coastal Day, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.