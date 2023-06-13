Military members hold the flag during the national anthem and flyover at the OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game June 2, 2023, at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 11:18
|Photo ID:
|7875676
|VIRIN:
|230602-F-EW270-1009
|Resolution:
|4024x5634
|Size:
|953.5 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tinker stars at OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT