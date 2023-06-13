Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Tinker stars at OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game

    Team Tinker stars at OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    Military members hold the flag during the national anthem and flyover at the OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game June 2, 2023, at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 11:18
    Photo ID: 7875676
    VIRIN: 230602-F-EW270-1009
    Resolution: 4024x5634
    Size: 953.5 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tinker stars at OKC Dodgers Salute to Armed Forces game, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces
    Okies
    513 ACG
    OKC Dodgers
    ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT