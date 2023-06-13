From paperwork to patriotism: Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Jones inspires many

Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Jones poses for a portrait photo at Base Kodiak, June 21, 2023. Jones is currently serving as a yeoman at Base Kodiak in Kodiak, AK. He has received various awards throughout his eight-year career including a Letter of Commendation Medal, two Meritorious Team Awards, and two Good Conduct Medals. U.S Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|06.21.2023
|06.22.2023 01:15
|7874829
|230621-G-TR299-1015
|8256x5504
|33.77 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|12
|0
