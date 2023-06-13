Air traffic control at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Denlie Cadangan, 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, reviews information during on-the-job training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2023. Air Force air traffic control specialists are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of flight and ensure the safety and efficiency of assets on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

