Coast Guard assists 2 men, 1 dog after boat capsizes near Sabine Pass, Texas

A 16-foot skiff floats partially submerged after capsizing near the Cheniere LNG plant near Sabine Pass, Texas, June 21, 2023. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass assisted the two men and dog who became stranded after the vessel capsized by bringing them safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine Pass)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7874487
|VIRIN:
|230621-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|389.47 KB
|Location:
|SABINE PASS, TX, US
